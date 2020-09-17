Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Resources
More Obituaries for Celia Stringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celia Stringer

Notice Condolences

Celia Stringer Notice
STRINGER Celia September 14th, peacefully at Wakefield Hospice and of Outwood, aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Mark, Robert, Paul and Julie and a loving grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service for Celia will take place at Outwood Methodist Church on Monday September 28th
at 12.00 followed by burial
at Outwood Cemetery.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -