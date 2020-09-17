|
|
|
STRINGER Celia September 14th, peacefully at Wakefield Hospice and of Outwood, aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Mark, Robert, Paul and Julie and a loving grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service for Celia will take place at Outwood Methodist Church on Monday September 28th
at 12.00 followed by burial
at Outwood Cemetery.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 17, 2020