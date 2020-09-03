|
|
|
YATES Charlotte On September 1st peacefully in
The Hollies Care Home and
late of Stanley, aged 95 years,
Molly, beloved wife of the late William, dearly loved mum of Malcolm, much loved mother in law of Elaine, grandma of Claire,
great grandma to William and Eleanor and much missed by her grandson in law Jamie.
Due to restrictions a private cremation will take place at Wakefield. Any donations in memory of Molly for The Hollies may be given C/O Arthur bell Funeral Directors, 67 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, WF3 4HP.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 3, 2020