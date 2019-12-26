|
|
|
HARTLEY Christine
(Mrs Hartley) On Wednesday, December 18th,
of Bowman Street, Agbrigg.
Peacefully in hospital
after a short illness.
Christine,
beloved wife of the late Vic
and a loving mum,
mother-in-law, gran and
sister-in-law.
Funeral service will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday, December 30th
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Christine
for the benefit of
Cancer Research UK
may be made on leaving
the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 26, 2019