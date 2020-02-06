|
METCALFE CHRISTINE Passed away peacefully on
31st January and of Horbury,
aged 63 years.
Loving wife of Martin,
much loved mum of Jason,
Clare, Stacey and the late Mark,
a devoted grandma.
Funeral service will
take place at All Saint's Church, Normanton on
Tuesday 25th February at 12 noon followed by burial at
Normanton Upper Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation for which a
box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 6, 2020