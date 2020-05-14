Home

WAINWRIGHT Christine
(née Robinson) Of Netherton, aged 72.
Unexpectedly passed away at home, on the evening of
Friday 8th May, leaving behind
a devoted Husband of 53 years, Barry. Son Phil, Michelle and Grandson Lee, Daughter Joanne, Martin and Rossi.
Chris will be sadly missed by close friends and family and will
forever be in our hearts.

Due to present guidelines,
a private service will take place
in due course.
Any donations welcome towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

Any enquiries to G Steele & Son
01924 273285
Published in Wakefield Express on May 14, 2020
