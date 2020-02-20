|
|
|
KEMP Christopher Andrew Passed away peacefully
on 12th February 2020
in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary,
aged 64 years after a brief illness.
Much loved and loving husband
of Hazel, loving father of Charlie and Tim, beloved son of Anthony and Margaret, brother of Carolyn and Philip.
Is already greatly missed.
Funeral will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium
on Friday 28th February
at 11.40 am. No flowers
by personal request.
A donation box will be
available on behalf of the
British Lung Foundation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 20, 2020