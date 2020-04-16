|
|
|
Hope Dr Claire
(nee Dyson) Of Wallington, Morpeth, Northumberland.
We very regretfully announce that Dr. Claire died peacefully in the Oncology Unit of Hexham Hospital on Palm Sunday 5th of April 2020 after a long illness with
Ovarian Cancer, aged 55.
Beloved Wife of Mark and much loved daughter of Dad Keith,
Sister Kathryn, Rob & family, Brother Richard, Marie & family.
Much loved Step Mum of
Elle, Cameron & family,
Flora & Matthew. The extended family of Aunty Sheila & family, Aunty Janet & family,
Uncle Philip & Betty and a wide circle of friends and colleagues.
We would like to give grateful thanks to all Nurses and Carers who attended all her needs at her home and to the staff who
cared for her in hospital.
Her light shines bright
in all our lives.
God bless her.
A private cremation
will take place at Newcastle
West Road Crematorium, on Monday 20th April 2020, but due to the Covid 19 Pandemic the number of mourners are limited.
Any donations given should be sent to www.just giving.com/fund raising/drclairehope.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 16, 2020