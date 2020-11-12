|
|
|
Rodgers Clifford of Wrenthorpe passed
away peacefully in West Riding
Care Home on Saturday 31st
October aged 84 years. Beloved
husband of Ann, loving dad of
Clifford and Catherine, cherished
grandad of Jacob, Tobias, Nathan
and Felix and a loved brother to
Shirley. Clifford will be sadly
missed by all family and friends
who lovingly knew him. Due to
current restrictions only invited
persons will be able to attend the
funeral service. If you would like
to pay your respects the funeral
cortege will be leaving the family
home at 1:15pm on Tuesday 17th
November and then pass
Wrenthorpe Sports and Social
Club and The New Pot Oil Inn.
Donations in memory of Clifford
can be made to
www.alzheimers.org.uk
All enquiries please to
R J Burgess Funeral Directors, 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 12, 2020