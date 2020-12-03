|
Jackson Clive Of Altofts. Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a short illness, on the 28th November 2020 aged 81 years.
The devoted husband and best friend of Joan, a precious dad to Judith, loving grandad of Scott, Trent and Ashlee, a respected father in law of Ken, dear brother of Keith, Margaret and Brenda, a loved brother in law to Malcolm, Brian and the late Valerie also a dear uncle.
Clive will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends, not forgetting everyone down Lock Lane involved with Altofts Cricket Club.
The funeral will take place NEXT Friday 11th December with service in St Mary's Church, Altofts at 11.00am followed by a private committal at Pontefract Crematorium. Due to current restrictions, sadly only invited family and friends to attend.
The funeral cortege will leave from the family address at 10-25am, we will travel down Lock Lane and pause outside his 2nd home, Altofts Cricket Club, as we pause for a few moments so as many friends as possible can pay their last respects before we make our way onto the service.
Donations in memory of Clive will be gratefully received in aid of Altofts Juniors Cricket Team.
All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01924-899998
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 3, 2020