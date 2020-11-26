|
Hough Colin On 14th November 2020 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and of Flockton.
Colin Hough aged 84 years, the dearly loved husband of Jean, the much loved dad of Julie and Richard, son in law of Tony and Bev, also a dear and devoted grandad of 6 and great grandad of 5.
Due to the current difficulties a private funeral service will take place at 10.15am on Friday 4th December.
Family flowers only by request donations in lieu of flowers if so desired would be appreciated for St. James Parish Church Flockton.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel: 01484 862095
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 26, 2020