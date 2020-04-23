Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Robinson

Notice Condolences

Colin Robinson Notice
Robinson Colin A dearly loved husband to Carole, dad to Jane, grandad to Fraser and Brett, father-in-law to David, brother and uncle.
Sadly passed away on
12th April 2020, aged 89 years.
The family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to Barnsley Hospital where the team of Ward 21 provided exceptional care and support to Colin and our family.
If love could have saved you,
you would have lived forever.
Forever in our hearts,
love from all the family xx
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -