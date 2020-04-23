|
|
|
Robinson Colin A dearly loved husband to Carole, dad to Jane, grandad to Fraser and Brett, father-in-law to David, brother and uncle.
Sadly passed away on
12th April 2020, aged 89 years.
The family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to Barnsley Hospital where the team of Ward 21 provided exceptional care and support to Colin and our family.
If love could have saved you,
you would have lived forever.
Forever in our hearts,
love from all the family xx
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 23, 2020