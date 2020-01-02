Home

David Colley

Notice Condolences

David Colley Notice
COLLEY David On 14th December, passed away after illness at Pinderfields Hospital, aged 71 years.
Beloved husband, dad, grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle who will be eternally missed by all the family.
Funeral Wednesday 8th January. Service at St Helen's Church Sandal at 12.30pm followed by burial at Sugar Lane Cemetery.
Any kind donations in lieu of flowers to the British Heart Foundation.
Further enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 2, 2020
