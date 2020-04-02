|
CROFT David On Wednesday, 25th March,
of Horbury, aged 79.
Suddenly in Pinderfields
after contracting Covid 19.
David,
deeply beloved husband
of the late Patricia,
devoted and much loved dad
of Estelle and Melissa
and adored and loving grandad
of Kile and Luke.
A private burial will take place
due to the Covid 19 restrictions.
A memorial service will take place
and will be announced once
government restrictions
have been lifted.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 271 612.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 2, 2020