|
|
|
CROSSLEY David David passed away peacefully at Wakefield Hospice on Friday
3rd July, the beloved husband of Thelma, dearly loved dad of Duncan and Tracey, Andrew and Kimberley and Gordon and Ruth and a much loved grandad of Isla, Ellie, Niamh, Katie, Carys, Keira, Celia and Abigail. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will take place, but donations in memory of David may be sent direct to Wakefield Hospice. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 9, 2020