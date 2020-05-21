|
Eley David Colin April 26th peacefully at his home
in Eastmoor, aged 85 years,
the beloved son of the late
Wilfred and Harriet Eley,
much loved brother of Olive, Sylvia and the late Cedric, brother in law
of Jack and Howard and a very
dear uncle and great uncle who
will be greatly missed.
David's funeral service will take place at Outwood Cemetery on Thursday 28th May at 12.30.
For any other enquires please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 21, 2020