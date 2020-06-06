|
ELEY David Olive and Sylvia sincerely thank
all their family and friends for their support, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Thanks to Jack for being a loyal friend to David and Katie White for her help and kindness to him. Grateful thanks to all David's carers at Queen Elizabeth Road for years of care, love and kindness given to him. Thanks
also to Rev Jonathan Bish for his comforting graveside service and
to Sean Harpin for his help and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2020