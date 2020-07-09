|
GRAY David John Of Sandal, Wakefield died peacefully at Snapethorpe Hall Care Home on Sunday, 28th June 2020, aged 86.
Much loved father to Sarah,
Simon and Toby, grandfather to
Olivia, Ella, Emma and James and uncle to Claire and Hannah and
their children, Rachel,
David, Adam and Joe.
A service will be held at Howarth Funeral Service, Wakefield on Thursday, 9th July 2020 at 1.10pm.
Donations in memory of David
can be made directly to
Wakefield Hospice.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 9, 2020