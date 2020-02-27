|
Smith David Malcolm On 18th February 2020
at Pinderfields Hospital
after losing his battle with cancer, of Emley and the former landlord of the George & Dragon Public House Flockton.
David Malcolm Smith
aged 75 years,
the dearly loved husband of Jean, loving stepdad of Richard, Ronda, Samantha and Eric, a dear and devoted grandad of Harvey, Henry and Charlie and friend to many.
Will friends please meet for service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40am on Wednesday 11th March.
No flowers by request donations in lieu of flowers if so desired would be appreciated and will be divided between Yorkshire Cancer Research and Macmillan Cancer Support for which a donation plate will be provided at the service.
All enquires to
Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel: 01484 862095
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020