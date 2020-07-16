|
|
|
Steel David Stuart July 7th peacefully at
Wakefield Hospice and
of Outwood, aged 83 years,
the beloved husband of Janet,
loving dad of Ruth and Gary
and a very dear grandad of
Melissa, Bradley and Alfie.
Due to recent circumstances a private funeral service will take place but any donations in lieu will be given to Wakefield Hospice c/o
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Janet and her family would
like to thank all the doctors and nursing staff at Wakefield Hospice for all their kindness and support shown to them and David during
this sad time.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 16, 2020