THOMPSON David On 22nd January 2020
suddenly but peacefully at his home, David aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of Grace,
loving father of Maria and Sarah,
a dear father in law of Nick,
a beloved brother of
Carol, Margaret and Brian.
Service and cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 6th February at 1.40p.m. Family flowers only but donations to Parkinson's UK would be much appreciated, a collection box will be available on the day.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 30, 2020