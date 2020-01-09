Home

Peers Derek Passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 82 on 20th December 2019, surrounded by his family.
A loving husband to Gwen, dad to Wendy and Gavin, also a devoted grandad and great grandad to David, Amelia,
Tom and Orlagh-Jayne.
Cremation service to be held at 11.40am on Wednesday
15th January at Kettlethorpe Crematorium,
followed by a celebration of
Derek's life at Lock Eleven,
The New Inn, Walton.
Family flowers only, donation in lieu if so desired to Alzheimers Society for which a box will be available
on the day
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020
