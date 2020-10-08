|
SLATER Derek It is with great sadness that the family of Derek Slater announces his passing on 28th September 2020,
at the age of 78.
Derek passed away peacefully at his home in Durkar with Jean, his loving wife of 48 years, by his side.
After a long career in the motor trade Derek spent his later years gardening and enjoying trips to the coast. He was a member of the Wakefield & District Motorsports Club for over 50 years and
vice-president of the club for
over 20 years.
The beloved husband and father
is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Claire, son Mark and daughter-in-law Adele.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 8, 2020