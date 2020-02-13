|
|
|
ANDREWS Derrick
Retired Police Officer Died peacefully, after a short illness on Saturday 8th February 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband of Sheila, a much loved brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
St Michael & All Angel's
Parish Church, Thornhill on
Thursday 20th February 2020 at 10am, followed by a private interment at Middlestown Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at church.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be placed on the collection plates provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd
Funeral Directors for the benefit of The Yorkshire Air Ambulance & The Dogs Trust.
Always in our hearts.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020