|
|
|
CAMMIDGE Derrick Passed away peacefully at
his home in the
early hours of
Wednesday 26th February,
aged 97.
The beloved husband of
Brenda,
wonderful father to
Diane, Lynda, John,
Simon and Jane
and a beloved
grandpa and great grandpa.
Funeral Service at
The King's Way Church, Ossett
on Thursday, 19th March
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Ossett Rotary Charities
may be made on
leaving the service.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 271 612
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020