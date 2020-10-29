Home

BATTY Doreen On Wednesday, October 21st
peacefully at her home
in Wrenthorpe,
aged 88 years.
Doreen,
beloved wife of
the late Ron,
loving mum of
Ian and his wife, Jill
and cherished grandma of
Christopher and Alexander.
Due to current guidelines
a private family funeral
will take place at
Lindale Methodist Church.
Donations in memory of
Doreen for the benefit of
PDSA
may be made via
the following website:
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/dbatty
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 29, 2020
