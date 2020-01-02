|
|
|
Poole Doreen Passed away on December 24th, aged 89 years at Ashgrove House Care Home, in the arms of her children, Christine and Stephen. Formerly of Durkar, Doreen was the kindest and most loving mum, nan and great nan. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers for Wakefield Hospice.
Funeral Wednesday 15th January, service at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm. Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 2, 2020