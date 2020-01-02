Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Poole

Notice Condolences

Doreen Poole Notice
Poole Doreen Passed away on December 24th, aged 89 years at Ashgrove House Care Home, in the arms of her children, Christine and Stephen. Formerly of Durkar, Doreen was the kindest and most loving mum, nan and great nan. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers for Wakefield Hospice.
Funeral Wednesday 15th January, service at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm. Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -