HAMPSON Doris
(formerly Higgins,
née Flatt) Suddenly on December 19,
aged 87 years, formerly of
Allerton and Crofton, Wakefield.
Beloved wife of the
late Keith Hampson and
the late George Higgins,
dearly loved mum of Ronald,
Janet, Keith, Carol and Geoffrey,
a much loved grandma
and a loved sister.
Funeral service will be held at
Nab Wood Crematorium, Shipley, on Thursday January 23,
at 12.40pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made to
The Alzheimer's Society, for
which a box will be available.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020
