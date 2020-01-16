|
NEWTON (Née Lindley)
Dorothy Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 4th January at
Pinderfields hospital aged 85 years, of Kettlethorpe, formerly of Darnley. Much loved wife to Ronald.
A loving mum to Neil and Kathryn.
A Special Grandma and Great Grandma. She will be missed
by all family and friends.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Neurocare Charity Sheffield Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
Funeral Wednesday 22nd January, service at Wakefield Crematorium at 10:00am. Please accept this as an invitation to attend the service. Further enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 16, 2020