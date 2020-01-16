Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Newton

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Newton Notice
NEWTON (Née Lindley)
Dorothy Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 4th January at
Pinderfields hospital aged 85 years, of Kettlethorpe, formerly of Darnley. Much loved wife to Ronald.
A loving mum to Neil and Kathryn.
A Special Grandma and Great Grandma. She will be missed
by all family and friends.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Neurocare Charity Sheffield Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
Funeral Wednesday 22nd January, service at Wakefield Crematorium at 10:00am. Please accept this as an invitation to attend the service. Further enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -