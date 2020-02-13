|
Newton Dorothy
(née Lindley) The family of the late
Dorothy Newton, who passed away
4th January 2020, would like to thank all friends and family for their support and kind thoughts during this sad time. They would also like to thank the Revd. Kevin Greaves for his prayers and kind words and also Howarth Funeral Services for the special care they showed us.
A collection on Dorothy's behalf raised £566 for Sheffield Neurocare in recognition for the excellent care given to Dorothy by the staff at Sheffield Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020