Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
11:00
St Mary's Church
Horbury
Dorothy Sherwood Notice
Sherwood Dorothy Dorothy, from Horbury,
passed away peacefully on
18th March 2020 at
The Wensleydale Unit, West Riding Care Home aged 95 years.

Loving Wife of the late
John Sherwood.
Loving Mother of Anne and David and Mother-In-Law of Peter.

Funeral service will be at
St Mary's Church,
Horbury Junction on
Tuesday 31st March 2020
at 11:00am.

Donations, if desired, in memory of Dorothy, will be given to the Alzheimer's Society.
Will friends please meet at
the church and accept this as
the only intimation.

All enquiries to S Robertshaw's 01924 270912
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 26, 2020
