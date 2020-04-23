|
SLACK Dorothy
(née Pumford) Aged 98.
The beloved wife of the late Thomas, Mum and Best Friend to Elaine and amazing Grandma to Mark, Michelle, Vicky and Daz and proud and loving Great Grandma to James, Ben, William, Charlotte, Joe, Robyn and Molly and their partners Maggie, Joanna, Brogan and Tom and her adorable
Great Great Grandchildren
Oliver, Maya, Millie and Leo.
Will be missed by all
and always loved.
Private Funeral 1st May.
With very grateful thanks to all the staff at Earls Lodge Care Home for all their care, kindness and professional dedication.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 23, 2020