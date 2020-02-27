Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Swaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Swaine

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Swaine Notice
SWAINE Dorothy February 20th, peacefully at Manor Park Care Home, Castleford and of Outwood, aged 90 years, the beloved wife of the late Leslie, much loved mother of Richard and Kath and a much loved grandmother of Olivia, Alastair, Adam, Iggy and Felix.
The funeral service for
Dorothy will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March at 2.20.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers will
be given to Cancer Research,
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -