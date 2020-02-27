|
|
|
SWAINE Dorothy February 20th, peacefully at Manor Park Care Home, Castleford and of Outwood, aged 90 years, the beloved wife of the late Leslie, much loved mother of Richard and Kath and a much loved grandmother of Olivia, Alastair, Adam, Iggy and Felix.
The funeral service for
Dorothy will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March at 2.20.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers will
be given to Cancer Research,
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020