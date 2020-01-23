Home

Edna Fox Notice
Fox Edna
(née Best, formerly of Wakefield) Passed away peacefully at home on the 25th December,
aged 90 years.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service of Thanksgiving to take place at St. Margaret's Church, Olton, Solihull, West Midlands on Friday 31st January at 11.00am. Family flowers only please.
No expectation to wear dark clothing. Donations if desired to 'EDUCAID' & 'Cancer Research UK' C/O Thomas Bragg & Sons,
562 Stratford Road, Shirley,
B90 4AY.
Tel: 0121 744 1428
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020
