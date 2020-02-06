|
|
|
Morris Edna On 24th January 2020,
peacefully at
Dewsbury District Hospital,
Edna, aged 95 years of Ossett.
Dearly loved wife of the late William, loved mum of Anne, David, Julie and the late Kevin.
Much loved grandma and
great grandma and beloved
sister to Colin and the late
Gladys and Joyce.
Family flowers only please
but donations to
British Heart Foundation gratefully received, donation box
will be available on the day.
Service and committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on 11th February at 11.15am.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 6, 2020