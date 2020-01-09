|
ALLEN Edwin Of Sharlston, passed away peacefully in hospital on 2nd January, aged 88 years.
Devoted husband of the late Doreen, cherished dad of Larraine, Karen and Carol, a much loved grandad, great grandad, father-in-law and good friend to many.
Edwin will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January at 10.20am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be given to the British Heart Foundation for which
a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020