HIRST Thomas Edwin Thomas Edwin Hirst, formerly of Wakefield,
in The Countess of Chester Hospital on
Wednesday 24th June,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of John, Judith and David. A dear father-in-law and an adored grandfather
and great-grandfather.
A good friend to so many people and the recipient of a British Empire Medal for his service
to the community of Wakefield.

A private ceremony for
close family will be held at
Chester Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please to Wakefield Hospice, Aberford Road, Wakefield
WF1 4TS (Registered charity 518392) or online at
www.wakefieldhospice.org
/donate.
A memorial service will be held
at St Helen's Church, Sandal
when circumstances permit.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 2, 2020
