Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
15:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Carr

Notice Condolences

Eileen Carr Notice
CARR (née BROOK)
Eileen Brenda Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Pinderfield's Hospital on 3rd February 2020,
aged 83 years.
The loving wife of 63 years of Herbert, much loved mum of Richard, dear mum in law of Linda and adored grammity of Grace.
The funeral service for Eileen
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 3.00. Family flowers only but any donations in lieu will be given to the British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided. For any other funeral enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -