|
|
|
CARR (née BROOK)
Eileen Brenda Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Pinderfield's Hospital on 3rd February 2020,
aged 83 years.
The loving wife of 63 years of Herbert, much loved mum of Richard, dear mum in law of Linda and adored grammity of Grace.
The funeral service for Eileen
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 3.00. Family flowers only but any donations in lieu will be given to the British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided. For any other funeral enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020