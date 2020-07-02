Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
11:00
St Josephs Roman Catholic Church
Brighouse
Elizabeth Hall Notice
HALL Elizabeth Anne
(nee Clay) On 26th June at Overgate Hospice, Elizabeth Anne. Loving wife to
Fr. Michael Hall and mother to Sally and Mark, devoted grandmother to Esther, Lucy and Thea.
Beloved daughter of Harry and sister to Alison and Kathy.

Funeral service takes place at
St Josephs Roman Catholic Church, Brighouse on Wednesday 19th August at 11am followed by interment at Brighouse Cemetery - The service is subject to government restrictions.
No flowers by request but donations may be made directly to Overgate Hospice, Elland.

Any enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield road, Brighouse, HD6 3RA, 01484 713512
Published in Wakefield Express on July 2, 2020
