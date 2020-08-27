|
Marshall Elsie Peacefully in hospital on August 18th after a short illness, with her family by her side. Elsie, aged 83, of Thornes, was the wife of the late and much missed
Haydn Marshall, devoted mum to Julie and Joanne, and loving and adored grandma of Michael, Rachel and Catherine. Also, much loved sister of Kathleen, auntie to Caroline and Robert and
mother-in-law to
Mark and Frederic.
A private service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on September 3rd.
Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend.
However, the service will be live streamed over the internet and anyone who wants to view it should contact Julie Marshall on 07711 466512 for the link.
A JustGiving page has been set up for Wakefield Hospice
at Elsie's request.
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ElsieMarshall
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 27, 2020