Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
13:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Boardman Enid Mary Passed away peacefully
at her home in Thornes on
3rd February, aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Harry and a much loved Mum of Ian, Lyn and Gail. Loving sister of Carol and
Grandma of Samantha.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Donations in lieu of flowers
for Admiral Nurses.
Funeral Wednesday 19th February.
Service at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020
