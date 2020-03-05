|
|
|
Burton Eric On February 20th 2020,
peacefully at
Snapethorpe Hall Care Home,
Eric, aged 94 years,
formerly of Kettlethorpe.
Dearly loved husband of the late Norah, father of Chris, Paul, Bruce, Marc and the late Susan.
Loving Father-in-Law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40 on 16th March.
Donations in Eric's memory in favour of the RNIB will be gratefully received, a collection box
will be available on the day.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020