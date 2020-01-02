|
|
|
Hemingway Eric (PUD) Of Chantry Road, Wakefield, Beloved husband of Ann,
much loved father of
Jack, Gemma and Craig,
grandad to Theo and Blake.
Dear Brother of Alan.
Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital, 15th December 2019 aged 71 years, he was the Electrician at Sirdar most of his working life.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 6th January 2020 at 13.40 at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Wakefield Funeral Services
76 Horbury Road
Wakefield
Tel 10924 372260
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 2, 2020