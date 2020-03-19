|
|
|
Theaker Eric Carson Passed away peacefully in hospital on 7th March 2020, Eric,
aged 80 years. Much loved and loving husband of Jill, cherished dad of Janet, John, Daniel and Jennie, loved by his grandchildren
and a dear friend to many,
who will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Eric's life will take place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Monday 23rd March at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please but donations to be divided between
Dementia UK and Macmillan Cancer Care, would be appreciated
and for which a plate will be
available after the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Wakefield Independent Funeral Service,
tel 01924 242444
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 19, 2020