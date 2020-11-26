Home

Ernie Bucktrout

Ernie Bucktrout Notice
Bucktrout Ernie of Normanton, aged 84 years,
died peacefully at home on
Monday 16th November 2020.
The beloved husband of Ann,
dearly loved father of Peter and a very dear grandad, father-in-law, uncle and friend.
The cortege will leave the home address on Wednesday 2nd December at 1.20pm for service
in Normanton Parish Church.
This will allow friends and neighbours to pay their
respects as the cortege makes
it's way to the Church.
Due to the current restrictions
only those invited will be allowed
to attend the service.
Donations in memory of Ernie
for St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds
can be made online.
All enquiries to
R J Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 26, 2020
