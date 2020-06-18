|
Malish Errol of Normanton, aged 68,
(former teacher and youth worker)
died peacefully at home on
Saturday 13th June 2020 with his
loving family by his side. The
beloved husband of Christine,
loving dad to Christopher, Paul
and Rebecca, much loved grandad
to Evie, Henry, Jacob and
Cameron and a dear father in law
to Rebecca, Caroline and Andy.
Errol will be greatly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
A service will be held at Pontefract
Crematorium on the 29th June.
The funeral cortege will depart
Freeston Drive at 11.30am and
then pass down Snydale Road,
Normanton, for people who wish
to pay their respects. Due to
current restrictions only invited
people will be able to attend the
service. Donations in memory of
Errol for Prostate Cancer UK may
be made through the link
www.facebook.com/donate/26475
6914875713/ All enquires to
R J Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017
Published in Wakefield Express on June 18, 2020