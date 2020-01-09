|
JOHNSON Ethel Joyce On 19th December 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Joyce in her 100th year.
A dearly loved wife
of the late Kendall,
she will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Service at St Andrew's Church, Peterson Road on
Tuesday 14th January at 12 noon followed by cremation
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations to St Andrew's Church would be much appreciated a collection
box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
Horbury Road Funeralcare
tel 01924 376690.
Will all friends please
meet at the church and accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020