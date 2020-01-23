|
JOHNSON Ethel Joyce The friends and family of
Joyce would like to thank you all for your support and expressions of sympathy given at this time
of loss, special thanks to
Mrs Christine Bann,
all her staff members past and present for care and devotion shown to Joyce making
St. Swithun's Community Centre her second family home,
a place where she loved to go most days, also thank you for the wonderful refreshments served after her funeral service.
Thank you to the staff at
Earls Lodge Care Home for taking care of her in the last few months of her life. Special thanks to
Rev. David Gerrard,
Rev Kathy Robertson, curate Andrew Griffin for their support to Joyce and the comforting
words at her funeral service.
Also many thanks to Robert and staff at Coop Funeralcare,
Horbury Road for their
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020