|
|
|
GUILFOYLE FRANCIS
(FRANK) January 8th peacefully in hospital and of Ossett and formerly of Eastmoor, aged 83 years.
The beloved husband of Renee, loving dad of David, Diane and Michael and a much loved grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service for Frank
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday January 27th at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but any donations in lieu will be given to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 16, 2020