BEEVERS Frank The family of the late Frank Beevers wish to acknowledge the many expressions of kindness, sympathy and support shown following their loss. Many thanks to Dr Usman Ahmed, all the doctors and staff at Lupset Medical Centre,
Pinderfields Hospital Ward 23, Macmillan Nursing Team.
Thanks also to Harpin's Funeral Service for their professionalism, Rev Kim Williams for a lovely service and wonderful flowers from Blackburns Florist in Horbury.
We especially want to thank all our wonderful neighbours for their affection and support.
All donations will go to the
Bradford City Burns Unit.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 26, 2020
