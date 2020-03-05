|
WORRALL Fred Clarkson Passed away peacefully on
23rd February in Pinderfield Hospital, aged 95 of Overton, formerly of Ossett.
Dearly loved husband of Irene, much loved dad to Gail and Nicola, father in law to Peter and Mark, cherished grandad of Gemma, Stephanie and Matthew,
also a great grandad.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place at St.Luke's Church, Overton on Friday 20th March at 2.00pm followed by a private family burial.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, for which a box will be available,
all donations will be gratefully received.
Any enquiries to
George Steele & Son.
Tel: 01924 273285.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020